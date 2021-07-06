AR Rahman, Ananya Birla's 'Hindustani way' to cheer Indian Olympic squad

The predominantly Hindi track mixes English vocals and sends out a message of unity and optimism. The patriotic song composed by Rahman has been penned by Ananya along with Nirmika Singh and Shishir Samant.

"All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way, when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project and we hope to convey all our support and best wishes to Team India through it! Jai Hind," Rahman said.

Ananya added: "It is a true honour to write and sing a song to cheer our Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. The grit and fortitude of the Indian Olympic team in the face of such a challenging year is inspiring. It was surreal to have had the opportunity to collaborate with my role model, AR sir on such a prestigious project, from whom I have learnt so much. We are here cheering, the Hindustani way!"

The music video is directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi, and features Olympic archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012) along with exclusive training footage of this year's contingent.

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

