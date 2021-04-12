AR Rahman composes music for Parthiepan's 'Iravin Nizhal'!

In a reality show, Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has revealed that he is composing music for Parthiepan's upcoming experimental single-shot film Iravin Nizhal.
Rahman said that he has already composed three songs for Iravin Nizhal. Touted to be Asia's first single-shot film, Parthiepan had earlier said that he completed the script work five years before but due to practical and financial reasons, he couldn't begin the shoot.
Iravin Nizhal marks the first collaboration of Rahman and Parthiepan. They were earlier supposed to join hands for a musical film titled Yelelo but the project got shelved for unknown reasons.
Parthiepan also took to his social media page to confirm the happy news on Rahman composing music for his dream film. Recently, Parthiepan's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 won two National Awards so, he is quite upbeat about his next!