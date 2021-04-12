AR Rahman composes music for Parthiepan's 'Iravin Nizhal'!

In a reality show, Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has revealed that he is composing music for Parthiepan's upcoming experimental single-shot film Iravin Nizhal.

Rahman said that he has already composed three songs for Iravin Nizhal. Touted to be Asia's first single-shot film, Parthiepan had earlier said that he completed the script work five years before but due to practical and financial reasons, he couldn't begin the shoot.