AR Rahman, Gautham Menon, and Silambarasan TR to reunite again!

AR Rahman's magical tunes in Gautham Menon and Silambarasan TR's previous two films Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada acted as an important tool for the box office success.
The latest update is that the Academy award-winning music composer will be joining hands with Silambarasan TR and Gautham Menon for their new film with Vels Film International.
"Dear Universe, Thank you for making this possible. It’s @arrahman ‘s music & his Aura that will light up our lives once again in our next collaboration. We truly believe in that. Thankfully @SilambarasanTR_ & myself. @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl #HBDSilambarasanTR", tweeted Gautham Menon.
The shoot of the film is likely to begin by the second half of this year after Silambarasan TR wraps up Pathu Thala. Interestingly, Rahman is also composing the music for Pathu Thala.