AR Rahman presents '99 Songs' special digital concert

"My initial idea was that I should go to every city, every college and perform, for you, the songs of this movie. But given the times, the least we can do is present a show with the incredible singers and musicians who are part of the soundtrack," Rahman said.

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99 Songs". He says the initial idea was to perform in every city and college.

"99 Songs" marks Rahman's debut as a screenwriter and producer. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release but has currently been deferred owing to the pandemic.

The digital concert is streaming on JioSaavn's LIVE Anywhere platform. Streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the 99 Songs Special Concert sees Rahman unite with the singers of the film's soundtrack. The voices featured include Benny Dayal, Shashwat Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Vijay Yesudas, Sreekanth Hariharan, Poorvi Koutish, Haricharan, and the Sunshine Orchestra. Lead actor Ehan Bhat, who trained to be a musician for the film, and director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, will also join Rahman in the sound of the film.

The songs are accompanied by a story told by Rahman, as well as the lyricists Navneet Virk, Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh and Kalpradah, and the vocalists.

"'99 Songs' is the story about one man's struggle between the old world and the new world. The antidote is music," said Rahman, as he invited viewers to witness the music of the film.

The promo of the concert is live. It will take place on April 14 on JioSaavn's LIVE Anywhere platform.

