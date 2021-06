AR Rahman receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie of himself and his son AR Ameen after getting vaccinated.Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield have you?"The Padma Bhushan winner is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.AR Rahman is currently residing with his family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Though the COVID-19 cases have fallen in several states of the country, in Tamil Nadu the pandemic has still not been brought under control.The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths, as per the union health ministry data. (ANI)