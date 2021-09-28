AR Rahman replies to Mahesh Babu, feels proud of his disciple!

"@pawanch19.. you'll be hearing a lot more of him... what a music score... Just sensational! Heard he's a disciple of @arrahman Rahman sir, you'll be proud of him", tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Recently, Telugu cinema's leading star Mahesh Babu raved about the Telugu blockbuster Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi on Twitter. While praising the music of the film, Mahesh Babu said that AR Rahman will be super proud of Pawan.

Replying to Mahesh, AR Rahman tweeted: "Yes @urstrulyMahesh

he is super talented and humble …all of us at @KMMC_Chennai are really proud of his success! EPI".

Mahesh Babu also praised Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya, and the film's director Sekhar Kammula.

"#LoveStory @sekharkammula pulls all the right strings... delivers a knockout film!!

@chay_akkineni comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!! @Sai_Pallavi92 sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream", tweeted Mahesh Babu.