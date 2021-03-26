AR Rahman says Sivakarthikeyan is a Superstar!

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman's production venture is 99 Songs (he has also penned the script).
The audio press meet was held in Chennai on Thursday. Among the chief guests, Sivakarthikeyan said: "I'm a big fan of Rahman sir. My dad was a bigger fan than me. As an anchor, I once asked sir what's the difference between the Rahman before Oscars and the Rahman after Oscars. I thought it was a brilliant question but Rahman sir simply said "Age" and smiled. Now, I'm working with Rahman sir in Ayaalan and it's going to be the next step in my career".