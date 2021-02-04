AR Rahman to compose for Ishaan Khatter starter 'Pippa'

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update. He tweeted, "AR RAHMAN TO SCORE MUSIC... #ARRahman to score music for #Pippa... 1971 war film... Stars #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur and #PriyanshuPainyuli... #Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon to direct... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur."Rahman has previously collaborated with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur on hit Bollywood movies including 'Swades', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Delhi-6'.The upcoming war-themed movie is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Brigadier Mehta, from the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The star cast of the film includes actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli. (ANI)