AR Rahman's debut production '99 Songs' in cinemas on April 16

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Tuesday introduced Ehan Bhat, the lead actor of "99 Songs", a musical love story that marks the musicians debut as a film producer.

Ehan features alongside Edilsy Vargas in the musical film, slated to hit theatres on April 16.

Talking about Ehan, Rahman said: "Here's presenting Ehan Bhat who comes from the land of Kashmir, a place of great beauty and cultural legacy. He learnt to play the piano at our conservatory for a year and is entering the world of cinema as a lead in 99 songs and I hope you love him as we do."