AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija gets engaged!

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija got engaged with an audio engineer Riyasdeen. The engagement event happened on December 29 with the presence of close family members and friends. Interestingly, on December 29, Khatija also celebrated her birthday.



"With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou", wrote Khatija on Instagram.

