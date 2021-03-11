AR Rahman's film '99 Songs' in theatres on April 16

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) AR Rahmans film production venture "99 Songs", a musical-romance drama, is all set to release theatrically on April 16.

Rahman, who forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter.

"Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema," Rahman tweeted.