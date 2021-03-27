AR Rahman's jovial act against Hindi language grabs eyeballs

At the audio press meet of his production venture 99 Songs , the Academy Award-winning music composer was surprised when the anchor of the event welcomed the film's lead actor Ehan Bhat in Hindi.

Rahman asked “Hindi”? and walked away from the stage. He also jovially asked the anchor "I asked at the beginning of the event whether you speak Tamil?". The host replied: "I just welcomed him in Hindi sir. Please don't be angry".

Later, Rahman said that he was just pulling her leg. This act of Rahman is grabbing the eyeballs across the country. While the people and fans in Tamil Nadu enjoyed Rahman's speech at the event, North Indians are disappointed as they feel that the composer is biased towards the Hindi language.

Besides Tamil, Rahman has also composed several songs in Hindi.