'Aranmanai 3' censored with UA certificate, to hit the screens in October!

Sundar C's horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 has cleared the censors with a UA certificate. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in October and a popular production house has already initiated talks with Aranmanai 3's producers Avni Cinemax.

The film has an ensemble of actors including Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu.