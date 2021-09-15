'Aranmanai 3' censored with UA certificate, to hit the screens in October!

Sundar C's horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 has cleared the censors with a UA certificate. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in October and a popular production house has already initiated talks with Aranmanai 3's producers Avni Cinemax.
The film has an ensemble of actors including Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu.
Aranmanai 3 is the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise. Sources say that unlike the previous films of the franchise, in Aranmanai 3, the male lead(Arya) is said to be playing the ghost.
UK Senthilkumar has cranked the camera for Aranmanai 3 while C Sathya is composing the music. The film is likely to hit the screens in October.