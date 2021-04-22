'Aranmanai 3' first look poster out, one of the last few films of Vivek!

The first look poster and motion poster of Aranmanai 3, the third installment of the popular horror comedy franchise Aranmanai are out on the internet.
The motion poster mostly gives us a glimpse of the list of actors in the film and grand palace setup. Interestingly, the poster also featured the late veteran comedy actor Vivek, Aranmanai 3 is one of his last few films.
Produced by Avni Cinemax, ACS Arunkumar of Benzz Media has procured the rights of the film.
Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3.
Directed by Sundar C, C Sathya of Engeyum Eppothum fame is composing the music for the film and Senthilkumar cranks the camera.