'Aranmanai 3' to hit the screens in October!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sundar C's big-budget horror thriller film Aranmanai 3 is all set to hit the screens in October for the Pooja Holiday weekend.
Produced by Khushbu Sundar, Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3.
Among the Aranmanai series, Aranmanai 3 is said to be the most expensive film. Recently, the makers released the first single and are happy with the traction on YouTube. UK Senthilkumar has cranked the camera for the film while C Sathya is composing the music.
Sources say that the theatrical trailer of the film will be launched very soon and then, the producers will lock the area-wise business.