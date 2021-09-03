'Aranmanai 3' to hit the screens in October!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Sundar C's big-budget horror thriller film Aranmanai 3 is all set to hit the screens in October for the Pooja Holiday weekend.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar, Arya, Sundar C, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, late comedy actor Vivek, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in Aranmanai 3.