Are you up to date on sneaker slang? Here are some tips

Nairobi [Kenya], June 6 (ANI): If you are someone who has recently developed an interest in sneakers, you should ace up your sleeves with some terms which may come handy during your next purchase.



To make sure that you don't get hit with 'never heard before' nicknames, abbreviations, and general sneaker slang, Boniface Mithika, in The Sunday Standard, has compiled some of these slangs.

Retro: As the name suggests, "Retro" is a re-launch of a colourway that takes place after the shoe model's initial release.

OG: This is the fresh design of the pair that has not been released. The first release of a shoe is called OG.

GR/limited: "GR" simply means General Release. The price of resale will depend on the kind of the "Limited" of a release. GR are rare and usually is custom-made to the celebrity's needs and specification.

Beaters: They are already worn-out sneakers or torn ones. These shoes are sold, although not as expensive as the new ones. They may get costlier if they are some legendary models.

Colourway: This stands for the colour arrangements for the given shoe pair. The colourway is often at least as substantial as the actual model of the sneaker.

Grails: It is a pair of sneakers that people desire to have more than any other pair even if they have to spend way more than the retail price. Grail status is generally reserved for more limited shoes.

Hypebeast: A person who likes to keep up with the current trends and is too cool go for Hypebeast.

Hyperstrike: Among all releases, Hyperstrike is the most limited and is kept under wraps as long as possible. They are released in extremely limited numbers.

On ice: Having a pair "on ice" means a pair of deadstock kicks that you haven't worn yet.

Player edition: A player-edition sneaker is designed for a specific player. They are made available at retail, more often as a limited release.

Tonal- It is a single-colour makeup and a cool way of saying a sneaker is all one colour. (ANI)

