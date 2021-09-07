Argentina urges G20 to bolster cooperation, solidarity amid pandemic

Vizzotti made the appeal during a conference of G20 health ministers in Rome, Italy, Xinua news agency reported, citing the ministry's statement.

Buenos Aires, Sep 7 (IANS) Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has called on members of the Group of Twenty (G20) to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She stressed the need to turn the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity to strengthen preparedness and management in a coordinated and equitable response to future health emergencies, with a special emphasis on low-and middle-income countries.

"For a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery, all countries must implement measures in line with the principles of international solidarity, collaboration and equity, ensuring access for all people to vaccines against Covid-19," she said.

The minister also highlighted "the importance of the G20 supporting the reform process underway within the World Health Organization, aimed at strengthening and streamlining the coordination of the global health response and improving the application of the International Health Regulations."

