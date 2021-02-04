Arha Mahajan to portray Radhika Apte's on-screen childhood in 'OK Computer'

"I am super thankful to god, my parents and the creators of the show for giving me such a beautiful role. It gives me immense happiness to work with such talented and kind people such as Kajol, Renuka Shahane, Radhika Apte, Vijay Verma and many others," Arha said.

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) After playing the younger version of Kajol in Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, child star Arha Mahajan will be seen playing the younger version of actress Radhika Apte in the upcoming web series, OK Computer.

The 11-year-old star, who hails from Delhi, has also featured in "Hindi Medium", "Devanshi", "Savdhan India" and "Gali Gali Sim Sim". Now, her upcoming series "OK Computer" will soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Vijay Verma.

"I love playing these characters on-screen and I pray to god that he keeps giving me such brilliant opportunities, and a big thank you to all my friends who have always supported me," she added.

Kajol's OTT debut film Tribhanga is a family drama about three women, and their unconventional life choices. Written and directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also features Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, and it dropped on Netflix.

