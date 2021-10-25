Ariah Agarwal on prep work for playing a photog in 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania'

Ariah says: "I play the character of 'Mansi', a no-nonsense girl who is independent and straight forward. She is a professional photographer. She is fun-loving, takes it easy on life. No one can cross her, she dislikes spoiled brats. She shoots for shows, for campaigns, and she has made a name for herself."

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Ariah Agarwal who has bagged the lead role in the web series 'Adi Suri Ki Dulhania' is busy in her preparation for playing a photographer in it. She shares about her role and working hard to do justice to the character.

The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress adds more about her role, saying: "She also wants to do a photography course. These stills are BTS from her photography project for a show. You can see she doesn't care about her looks. She dresses like a tomboy and is just committed to her work."

Talking about her preparation for this role, Ariah adds: "I prepped hard by noticing photographers, I did some photoshoots before the show. I was noticing how the photographers do their work, how they check after clicking a picture, fix things. I learnt how to use different lenses. Not on a professional level, but I Iearnt a lot about different cameras. The one I used in the show was quite heavy. So I kept saying the spot dada how is your's so light, mine is so heavy. So I had a lot of prep to do. It was important to look convincing. So even after the shots, I would carry the camera around and click pictures on the sets."

