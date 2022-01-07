Ariana DeBose to host maiden 'SNL' of 2022

DeBose, who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the classic movie, takes the Studio 8H stage as emcee in a little over a week, she will be joined by Roddy Ricch, who will appear on 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time as musical guest, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose will make her 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut on January 15, the NBC sketch show's first instalment of the new year.

Multi-platinum artist Ricch will be promoting his sophomore album "Live Life Fast," which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

SNL's is expected to bring back its studio audience set-up for the January 15 episode, but there is a chance that plans could change before the airdate, an individual with knowledge tells Variety.

The final episode of 2021, which was hosted by Paul Rudd, had to cut its audience and a good chunk of its cast members at the last minute out of an "abundance of caution" amid the surge in the omicron variant of Covid. The December 18 episode's planned musical guest Charli XCX did not perform.

All the audience members are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times during taping.

'Saturday Night Live' will air new shows on January 22 and January 29, with hosts and musical guests for those episodes to be announced at a later date.

