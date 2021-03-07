Ariana Grande enjoys rare night-out with fiance Dalton Gomez

Santa Monica (US), March 7 (IANS) American singer Ariana Grande and her fiance -- a real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, were spotted enjoying the weekend, after the paparazzis clicked the couple stepping out of a restaurant in Santa Monica at California.

According to a report of Just Jared, the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night.