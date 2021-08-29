Arijit Singh to perform live in Abu Dhabi, his first time since pandemic began

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh shared: "Since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, this would be my first onstage performance. I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans."

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set to hit the stage for the first time ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Arijit will be performing live at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi on November 19.

This will be Arijit's first concert after five years in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Portfolio Managing Events, a global event company.

"During this troubled time, I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to keep the spirits high and heal through music. I always had an experience performing for the warm crowd of UAE. I am quite excited to perform there after five years," Arijit further said.

The tickets for the concert will be available for sale from August 30 onwards. The capacity of the hall will be reduced to half of its actual space, for the purpose of maintaining social distancing.

