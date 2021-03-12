Arijit Singh turns composer with 'Pagglait'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Playback star Arijit Singh is set to take on a new role, as music composer in the upcoming film Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra.

"I make my debut as a music composer with a project very close to my heart. I am honoured to serve music to the world. The endearing story of Sandhya of self-belief and triumph is much like my musical journey and I feel honoured to be associated with a special film like Pagglait," said Arijit.