Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh to team up!

The recent buzz in the Kollywood media circle is that talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh is all set to team up with senior actor Arjun for a female-centric film.
Arjun is said to be playing a police officer, who investigates a case about an autistic child and Aishwarya Rajesh plays a school teacher, who helps him to understand the complexity of the kid.
Produced by Arul Kumar of GS Arts, the shoot of the film will commence by the end of this week.
Aishwarya Rajesh's immediate next release is Tuck Jagadish with Nani, she also has Republic, Driver Jamuna, Mohandas, Bheemla Nayak, and The Great Indian Kitchen remake in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, actor Arjun is busy with the shoot of the reality show Survivor for Zee.