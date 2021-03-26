Arjun, Anshula Kapoor remember mother with heartfelt posts on ninth death anniversary

The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pretty smiling picture of his mother along with dedicating a heart-touching note to her. He wrote, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear."Wanting his mom back, Arjun added, "I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."Arjun's sister Anshula also took to her Instagram handle and marked the day with another heartfelt post that read, "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime."Missing her, she added, "I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma."Arjun and Anshula lost their mother nine years ago on March 25. The actor was about to make his Bollywood debut the same year. However, a tragic medical condition took Mona away from her kids in 2012.On the work front, Arjun, who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, in the pipeline. (ANI)