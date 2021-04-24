Arjun Ashokan to star with Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Kaduva'

"Welcome on board Arjun @arjun_ashokan One of the most exciting young actors in Malayalam Cinema! #KADUVA Shoot in progress!" he wrote.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Saturday welcomed actor Arjun Ashokan on board the upcoming film "Kaduva". Prithviraj posted a picture of Arjun on Instagram from the set of the film while sharing the news with fans.

"Kaduva" is a Malayalam action-thriller, directed by Shaji Kailas. Other details related to the film are under wraps.

Arjun made his debut with "Orkut Oru Ormakoot" in 2012. He first made a mark with the 2017 release "Parava", the debut directorial of Soubin Shahir.

Prithviraj will next be seen in "Bhramam", which is the Malayalam remake of the Hindi film "Andhadun", following which he has "Theerppu", "Kaduva", "Barroz: Guardian Of D'gama's Treasure."

