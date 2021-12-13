Arjun Bijlani all set to host 'India's Got Talent'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Arjun Bijlani of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame is all set to join the talent based reality show, 'India's Got Talent' as a host.

With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir roped in as judges, Arjun Bijlani be seen hosting the show.

Sharing excitement on hosting the show, Arjun shares: "I am elated to have received the opportunity to host such a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent'. Moreover, my excitement has been doubled because I would be sharing the same platform like our amazing panel of judges."