Arjun Bijlani: Being fitness enthusiast is not just about looking good

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has lately been treating fans with workout videos on social media. However, while he appreciates the compliments on being in shape, the actor believes that fitness is more than that.

"I don't think at any point I can say I have learnt everything about fitness, " says Arjun, who has been part of multiple popular shows on television, and who will soon be seen in adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", while chatting with IANS.