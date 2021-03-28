Arjun Bijlani building physical, mental strength for reality show

This is the first time that the actor will be part of an adventure reality show. As part of the format, participants will be challenged with high risk stunts to test their strength and endurance.

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani, recently confirmed that he will participate in adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi". The actor says that he has started working on building his core mental and physical strength.

Talking about his preparation, Arjun tells IANS: "I have already started preparing for it because I want to win and take that award home. To be fully equipped, I am going through a regular training regime. Along with physical exercise, I am also working on mental strength because it is very important to keep your mental balance while doing any stunts".

The actor also adds that while he will miss being away from his family, it will also motivate him.

"I am going to miss my family alot, especially Ayaan (son). I think that will encourage me to win because I want to see their expressions when I come back home as a winner," he says.

Arjun was last seen in the music video "Mohabbat phir ho jayegi".

--IANS

ym/rs