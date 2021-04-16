Arjun Bijlani doesn't miss workout even on vacations

He has continued this intense fitness regime on his holiday and is not letting his vacation mode get in the way of his workout

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani is currently vacationing in Goa. However, he has been making sure to regularly work out and keep himself in shape. Arjun, who will be next seen in "Khatron Ke Khiladi", is currently preparing for the show.

"I don't want to use anything as an excuse to not follow my workout routine. I am very particular about my schedule especially when I am in the middle of training for an intense reality show," he says.

However, he is happy that he decided to take this break.

"Vacation is just a medium to rejuvenate myself and spend quality time with my family and I am so glad to have taken out time for it," he says.

Meanwhile, the actor has been treating his fans to stunning pictures from his trip.

In one of the pictures, Arjun was seen wearing a floral blue shirt, which he paired with denim shorts. To complete the look, the actor carried a sling bag and a trendy pair of shades. Arjun was also seen flaunting his chiselled body in a skull print Ganji.

Arjun was last seen in the music video "Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi".

