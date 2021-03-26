Arjun Bijlani excited to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

The actor is popular in the world of television for his roles in daily soaps such as "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Left Right Left" and in the second, third and fourth seasons of "Naagin".

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday confirmed he is going to participate in the adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11".

Arjun was recently seen in the music video "Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi" alongside actress Adaa Khan. While he has participated in dance reality shows, too, this will be Arjun's first rendezvous with the adventure reality genre.

"Honestly, I am very excited to take on this adventurous journey. I am sure it will be a memorable experience and can't wait to perform all the stunts. It is more about your mental preparation than physical, I have already started working on it," he tells IANS.

The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the format involves participants performing daring stunts.

