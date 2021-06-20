Arjun Bijlani is missing his 'champ' Ayaan

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for adventure reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", uploaded a collage of pictures with his son Ayaan.

The actor is missing Ayaan all the more as everyone celebrates Father's Day on Sunday.

Arjun uploaded the post on his Instagram page and captioned it as: "Happy Father's Day to me. Missing you champ. Coming soon! #happyfather's day."