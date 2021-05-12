Arjun Bijlani joins initiative to help Covid patients find beds

The actor has been appointed as cause ambassador of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN)'s Find A Bed initiative.

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has tied up with an initiative that helps Covid patients find beds in hospitals across the country. He says that it is imperative for everyone to come forward and pitch in with efforts to fight the virus.

The initiative was started by over 20,000 students across 160 cities.

"This initiative is the need of the hour. To fight the dreaded disease, we all need to come together and pitch our contribution. I hope this campaign helps as many people as possible. These students have done an incredible job, and they have my full support," he told IANS.

"This is a platform where all information about beds is available. Also, you can spot your nearest Covid centre and you can also build a Covid centre. I am glad to be part of the cause as the cause ambassador for this initiative," said Arjun, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

On Tuesday, the movement had named Aahana Kumra as a cause ambassador.

--IANS

anj/vnc