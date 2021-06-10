  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Arjun Bijlani misses son while shooting in Cape Town

Arjun Bijlani misses son while shooting in Cape Town

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 10th, 2021, 19:21:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television actor Arjun is currently shooting in Cape Town for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11" and, being away from him is missing his son. Arjun posted a video collage on Instagram on Thursday to share his sentiments.

The clip features moments shared between him and his son. "To my dearest son, never forget that I love you, and that I will always have your back. Whatever will come your way, know that you will always have my guidance and support. I love you! #missing #myboy #capetown," he wrote as caption.

Arjun's co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya.

--IANS

dc/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features