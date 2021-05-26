  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Arjun Bijlani posts pics with Nikki Tamboli, fans feel they look 'perfect together'

Arjun Bijlani posts pics with Nikki Tamboli, fans feel they look 'perfect together'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, May 26th, 2021, 20:01:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Tamboli may be rival contestants on the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11", but they sure seem to have struck a bond while shooting for the show in Cape Town. A series of pictures Arjun posted on Wednesday shows the two stars are having a good time together.

In three pictures that Arjun posted on Instagram, the two can be seen posing in a park. Arjun looks stylish in a sleeveless blue jacket with black jeans. He completes his look with shades and holds a black jacket in his hand. Nikki looked pretty in a white crop top, pink shorts and a black jacket.

"She has a funny bone !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv," Arjun wrote on his Insta post.

The picture sure has impressed fans.

"Looks perfect together," wrote a fan.

Another posted: "You both look soo amazing together."

Meanwhile, Arjun has been posting pictures with the other constants of the show as well. He recently posted pictures with Divyanka, captioning them: "Always smiling!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #capetown @colorstv."

--IANS

anj/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features