Arjun Bijlani roots for sustainable fashion on Earth Day

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) On the occasion of Earth Day on Thursday, actor Arjun Bijlani noted how everyone was suffering owing to the pandemic, and this was all the more a reason for us to conserve nature. Arjun also spoke of the need to move towards sustainable fashion.

"If anything, the Covid situation has made us witness the power of mother nature. As the world is observing Earth Day today, I would like to urge everyone to take small steps towards protecting it. One step towards nature is basically one step towards mankind. If we all do our bit, collectively we can bring about a huge change!" Arjun said.