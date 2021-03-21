Arjun Bijlani: Seen both highs and lows

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani is happy with the way his acting journey has shaped up.

He says he has seen both highs and lows, which is why he takes working hard very seriously.

Arjun made his acting debut with the television show "Kartika". He was then seen in shows such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi", "Naagin", "Kavach", "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" and "Ishq Mein Marjawan".