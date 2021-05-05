Arjun Bijlani set for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', says tough leaving family behind for shoot

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani, will fly to Cape Town soon for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11", and he says it's not easy to leave his family behind in such unprecedented times.

"As they say, the show must go on! Leaving my family behind in such unprecedented times for Khatron Ke Khiladi is indeed an arduous task. I am feeling all sort of emotions right now. I am a little anxious looking around at the crisis, at the same time excited to embark on this adventurous journey, and more than anything, worried about my family. They, too, are upset about me leaving, which makes it even harder," he told IANS.