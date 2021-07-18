Arjun Bijlani shares his experience of performing stunt in company of cheethas

From racing against cheetah to walking on a ramp, placed at a height, the makers gave us a glimpse of several dangerous stunts in the very first episode only.Actor Arjun Bijalni, Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen were chosen to perform the first task of the season. In the first stunt, contestants had to get a flag out of a cage, compete with three cheetahs and reach the finishing line after crossing hurdles on the way. Arjun defeated Shweta and Anushka to emerge as the winner.Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared his experience performing the particular stunt."Cheetah !!! Never thought I would ever go in a cage with 2 cheetahs and lock my self up to remove a flag ... but like they never say never .. believe me this is just the beginning," he wrote.Praising Arjun for acing the stunt, choreographer Tushar Kalia commented: "Shabaash mere cheeteh""Oh my god...you killed it," a fan commented.Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh are also a part of the ongoing season. (ANI)