Arjun Bijlani: What matters is how meaty your character is

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has worked in television, music videos, films and the digital space, feels being the lead in a project no longer matters. What matters is how meaty your character is.

"With changing times, content consumption has also changed immensely. Today it's not about being the main lead, hero or the heroine as it happened earlier in television and films. What matters now is how meaty your character is," Arjun told IANS.