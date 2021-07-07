Arjun Das goes to Telugu, to act in the 'Kappela' remake?

These days, Tamil actors are most wanted in the Telugu film industry and needless to say, the Malayalam remakes are hot in the trade. The latest update from the Telugu media houses is that Arjun Das of Andhagaaram, Kaithi and Master fame is likely to play one of the leads in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Kappela.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, an associate of director Sukumar is likely to helm the remake.

Currently, Arjun Das plays the lead in Vasanthabalan's upcoming film, he is also likely to play an important role in director Lokesh Kanagraj's upcoming film Vikram.

There is also a buzz that Arjun Das plays one of the leads in Kumki 2.