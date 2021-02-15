Arjun Das teams up with Vasanthabalan!

Kaithi, Master, and Andhaghaaram a ctor Arjun Das has signed a new film to be directed by Vasanthabalan o f Angadi Theru and Veyil fame. The Award-winning director is helming the yet-untitled film under his new production house named UBoyz Studios, a joint venture of his school friends from Virudhunagar. Along with Vasanthabalan, Murugan, Varathan, and Krishnakumar are producing the film.

Dushara Vijayan, the actress who is all set to make her debut with Pa. Ranjith's Salpetta has been roped in pair opposite Arjun Das in the film.

Vasanthabalan will soon announce the rest of the cast and crew of the film. The director has also completed Jail with GV Prakash Kumar but the makers are yet to finalize the release date.