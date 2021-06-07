Arjun Das to play an important role in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Arjun Das, one of the most promising actors in Tamil is likely to play an important role in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Interestingly, Arjun Das had earlier worked in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi and Master. Sources say that Lokesh Kanagaraj has written an interesting role for Arjun Das in Vikram and the actor is also likely to soon sign the dotted line.
Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Lokesh Kanagaraj has also roped in top Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi to play pivotal characters.
Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film while Girish Gangadharan is likely to crank the camera.
The shoot of Vikram is likely to begin after the Government allows the film industry to kick start film shoots.