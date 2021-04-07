Arjun Kanungo celebrates 5 years of 'Fursat'

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Singer-composer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark five years of his popular track "Fursat".

The music video of the 2016 romantic track became popular and the chemistry between Arjun and Sonal Chauhan garnered appreciation.

Arjun posted a still and a video from the making of the song on his social media account and captioned: "5 years of #Fursat today @sonalchauhan."