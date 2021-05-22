Arjun Kanungo: If stars work in music videos you can tell it's doing well

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Pop singer Arjun Kanungo feels independent tracks and music videos will define the music scene of the future, adding that a reason why the genre is succeeding is because Bollywood stars now feature in these videos.

"It's the future. It's the present and the future. The kind of growth we have seen in the non-film sector -- it's kind of now competing with films on frequency level at least. I think that we are a couple of years away from films and non-films running completely," Arjun, whose single "Famous" released recently, told IANS.