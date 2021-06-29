Arjun Kanungo's 'Aaya na tu' crosses 100 million views

"I am nothing but thrilled to have received so much love from audiences across the globe for 'Aaya na tu'. As an artiste, there is no better feeling than being appreciated for your work," Arjun told IANS about the number, which was released in 2018.

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Arjun Kanungo's song "Aaya na tu" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube, and the singer is naturally elated.

The song currently has 100,041,432 views on YouTube.

"It is one of those songs that is really close to my heart, and I am glad that people are still enjoying it! I hope to continue entertaining my fans with more such songs," said the singer, known for belting out songs such as "Baaki baatein peene baad", "La la la" and "Gallan tipsiyan".

Arjun's most recent track is "Famous". He was also seen acting in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" earlier this year.

