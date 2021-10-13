Arjun Kapoor 'excited' about his upcoming projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been a talking point of the industry due to his remarkable physical transformation as he battled obesity for the second time, has a great line-up of upcoming projects.



Arjun's career is on a high after he delivered a powerful performance as a Haryanvi cop in Dibakar Banerjee's taut thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

The actor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's debut directorial 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'Ladykiller'. Arjun is extremely proud of his slate and credits the success of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' for changing the course of his career.

Arjun said, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been a game-changer for my career. It presented me in a radical way which audiences had never seen before and I'm deeply thankful that they loved my performance in the film."

He added, "The success of SAPF has opened several doors for me with filmmakers wanting to cast me in their eclectic visions. The Ladykiller and Kuttey are prime examples of how the industry is looking at me today and as an actor, I couldn't be more fortunate!"

Speaking about his next releases, Arjun said, "I'm excited about my line-up as it's a great mix of masala commercial films like Ek Villain Returns and also genre-bending entertainers like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. I have a few more announcements lined up and they are all equally diverse from a script point of view."

Arjun's latest release was 'Bhoot Police' which also starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in lead roles. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10. (ANI)

