Arjun Kapoor: Film sets are the best classrooms

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor calls the film set the best classroom, and shares that he loves to make as many movies as he can and keep improvising by being on the sets. Arjun posted his views with a video collage on Instagram on Saturday, featuring clips from all his films, from "Ishaqzaade" to "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

"I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets," he wrote.

"They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!" he added.

Arjun will next be seen in two films -- "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns".

