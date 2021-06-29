Arjun Kapoor: 'If Aurangzeb came on an OTT platform today it would've been amazing'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor feels the 2013 release "Aurangzeb", which cast him in a double role, is an underrated gem. He claims if the movie was released today on OTT, the result would be amazing.

"I do believe Aurangzeb was ahead of its time. I think if it came on an OTT platform today it would've been amazing. Even theatrically it could have done maybe double or more of the business it did," Arjun told IANS.