Arjun Kapoor is high on Euro Cup 2020 fever

The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short stop motion video of him in which he could be seen kicking a football out in the open. In the caption, he wrote, "Euro Cup fever got me like..."The post from the 35-year-old actor received more than 14 thousand likes within a couple of hours of being shared.Arjun, who is an avid Chelsea FC fan, had last week shared a celebratory post after Chelsea won the Champions League finale against Manchester City on May 29. Celebrating the win, he wrote, "We are the Champions of Europe !!! #ktbffh @chelseafc."The Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey will kickstart at 12.30 am IST following the opening ceremony. The ceremony will reportedly feature a virtual performance by U2 stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)